Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 163,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,390,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.06 and a beta of 1.22. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.