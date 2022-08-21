CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in CACI International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $286.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.96. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

