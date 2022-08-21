Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Canaan were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 57,482 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Canaan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 932,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $3.68 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.68.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Canaan had a net margin of 41.75% and a return on equity of 80.00%. The business had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

