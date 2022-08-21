Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.51.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.01. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

