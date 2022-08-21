Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

