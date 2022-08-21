ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. 156,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,216,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

ChargePoint Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $26,155.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,877.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $26,155.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 262,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,877.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 76,206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 875,611 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,032,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 536,767 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3,499.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 535,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after buying an additional 516,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

