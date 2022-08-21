Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $436.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.85. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

