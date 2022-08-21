Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Cintas by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 80,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.8% in the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $436.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

