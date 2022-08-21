Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,818 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

