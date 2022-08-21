DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

