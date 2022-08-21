Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,837,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,979,000 after buying an additional 84,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,121,706 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,900,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,780,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,318,000 after buying an additional 324,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,585,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after buying an additional 365,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.