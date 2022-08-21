Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Price Performance

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $131.20 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.56. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

