Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 607,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,221,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.