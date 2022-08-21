Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $13.17 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $445.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day moving average is $174.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

