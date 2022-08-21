Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 1,577 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

