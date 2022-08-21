Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

