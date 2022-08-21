Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,019 shares of company stock worth $2,257,547. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.