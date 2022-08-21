First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,674 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1,213.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 222,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Kimco Realty by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 409,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 97,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

