First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.7 %

CBRE opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

