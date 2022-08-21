First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $2,145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

TSCO opened at $203.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

