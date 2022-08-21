First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $36,000 Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,182,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,384,000 after purchasing an additional 820,829 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,250,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,253,000 after buying an additional 107,219 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,718,000 after buying an additional 805,272 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 31.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,178,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,031,000 after buying an additional 760,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,165,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of TMX opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

