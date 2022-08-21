First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 66.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

