First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

