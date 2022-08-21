First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 486 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 150.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its position in shares of FOX by 2,337.0% in the first quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 649,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 623,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in FOX by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 550,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,888,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 496,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 377,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,352,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after buying an additional 358,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

