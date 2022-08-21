First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,152 shares of company stock worth $29,512,752. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $344.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average of $330.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

