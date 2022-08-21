First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Middleby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Middleby by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Middleby by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Middleby by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

