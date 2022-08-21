First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ExlService by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ExlService by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $15,895,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $177.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

