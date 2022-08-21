First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,757 shares of company stock worth $8,049,121. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

DLR stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.68. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

