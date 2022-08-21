First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,836 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NYSE TWTR opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.95 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

