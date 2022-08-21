First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.9 %

CBRL opened at $109.25 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

