First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Down 2.3 %

PFGC stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.