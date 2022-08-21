First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

