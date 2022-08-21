First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 828,265 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828,265 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 121,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 788,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $534,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

