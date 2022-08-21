First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $297.04 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.33 and its 200 day moving average is $281.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.