First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,592,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 188,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

