FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after acquiring an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,152,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,578,000 after acquiring an additional 492,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 83,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.