Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $183,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $15.88 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

