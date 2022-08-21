Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.