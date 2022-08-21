Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,684,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 101,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,963,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,849,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. CL King cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

HBI opened at $10.33 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

