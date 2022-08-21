Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after buying an additional 388,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,539 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,931,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $123.57 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.39.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HELE. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. CL King dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

