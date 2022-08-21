Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 629,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49,979 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.9 %

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.78 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

