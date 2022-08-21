Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Infosys by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

