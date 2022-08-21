Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $429,628.08 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $429,628.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,380,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

