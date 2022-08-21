International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after purchasing an additional 818,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 737,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 556,208 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $119.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

