Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 92,646 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $10.40 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

