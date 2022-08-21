Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Trimmed by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $445.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.