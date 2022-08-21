Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.56. The firm has a market cap of $445.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

