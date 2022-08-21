Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after acquiring an additional 730,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,786 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

