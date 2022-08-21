Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,854,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,094,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.
NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.21.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
