Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 741,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after buying an additional 211,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after buying an additional 320,790 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after buying an additional 189,396 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Up 1.0 %

LDOS opened at $102.58 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.63.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

